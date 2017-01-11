Phoenix pay system continues to miss targets
Deputy minister says likely "multiple points of failure" that lead to failed system.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Phoenix pay system has over 8,000 cases in a backlog the government has been attempting to clear since last summer and has an additional surge of cases that could take at least two and a half months to clear.
The government gave its latest update on the troubled payroll system on Wednesday. Deputy minister Marie LeMay said there is a significant amount of work that needs to be done.
LeMay said they are working through cases of terminations and other more complicated files with a goal of finishing out cases that would impact people’s tax situation.
The system had an initial backlog of 80,000 cases last July when the government first decided to focus on the problem, which is now down to 8,000 complex cases that LeMay said can in some cases take a full day’s work per case to resolve.
But new cases have also continued to come into the system. LeMay did not have a number
“Two and a half months is the estimate of
The government initially budgeted $50 million to repair Phoenix, but LeMay said that number may have to be revisited because extra call centres will stay open.
“At this point, we think we will keep them open longer and we will have to see what that means.”
Several reviews of the system and its failures are underway, LeMay said she doesn’t know if there will be one smoking gun when that process is complete.
“The tough part is that I don’t know there is going to be one point of accountability,” she said. “There is probably going to be multiple points of failure.”
Most Popular
-
Dartmouth Costco workers cover cost, shipping of thank-you collage to Desmond family
-
Police lay charges after Halifax home broken into twice in same night, suspect tried to jump out window to escape
-
-