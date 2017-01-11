Phoenix pay system continues to miss targets

The Phoenix pay system has over 8,000 cases in a backlog the government has been attempting to clear since last summer and has an additional surge of cases that could take at least two and a half months to clear.



The government gave its latest update on the troubled payroll system on Wednesday. Deputy minister Marie LeMay said there is a significant amount of work that needs to be done.

LeMay said they are working through cases of terminations and other more complicated files with a goal of finishing out cases that would impact people’s tax situation.



The system had an initial backlog of 80,000 cases last July when the government first decided to focus on the problem, which is now down to 8,000 complex cases that LeMay said can in some cases take a full day’s work per case to resolve.

But new cases have also continued to come into the system. LeMay did not have a number on those cases, but said it will take some time to clear them.



“Two and a half months is the estimate of volume of transaction that we have,” she said.



The government initially budgeted $50 million to repair Phoenix, but LeMay said that number may have to be revisited because extra call centres will stay open.