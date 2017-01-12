Canada 150 boosts Winterlude programming

Ottawa and Gatineau officials say next month’s Winterlude will be one of the most exciting in the festival’s 39 years.

To celebrate Canada’s 150 years of confederation, Winterlude will feature artists from across Canada from February 3 to 20, like David Usher, Coleman Hell and Scott Helman. Confederation Park’s ice sculpture garden will kick off with a laser show.

Gatineau's Jacques-Cartier Park will feature a zip-line and snow-walled maze, in addition to last year’s massive snow sculptures.

The Rideau Canal Skateway is expected to open soon, where the annual triathlon and Bed Race will make some room for North America’s first ice dragon-boat race

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said Thursday that Winterlude is a better draw than Quebec City’s Winter Carnival. “We can safely say we’re the most exciting and vibrant winter festival in Canada, if not North America,” he said.