Five things to do in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 13 - 15

The cold is expected to set back in this weekend, but here are a few events that are sure to get your blood flowing.

1. It’s the 80s at the NAC (Friday and Saturday)

For all those in for a blast from the past, the NAC orchestra has got what you need. Their All Night Long: The Music of the 80s show at Southam Hall includes hits like Summer of ’69, Phil Collins’ In the Air Tonight, and Cyndi Lauper’s True Colors . Tickets start at $25. Show starts 8 p.m.

2. Gearing up to walk the aisle? (Saturday and Sunday)

The Wedding Palace Bridal Show winter addition will take over the Shaw Centre from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. With exhibitors from make-up artists to the Canadian Science and Technology Museum, chances are it’s got what you need. Tickets start at $13 if you buy online in advance.

3. Get down at the Electric Pow Wow (Saturday)

DJs Bear Witness and NDN of A Tribe Called Red will be performing at Babylon Nightclub, with doors opening at 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.

4. Carleton student art exhibition (Jan. 13-22)

The fourth Carleton Community Art Exhibition opens Friday, with art ranging from paintings to photographs to textiles, all made by Carleton University students, staff or alumni. Head to the Carleton University Art Gallery to check it out, and maybe catch some of the artists at the opening reception from noon to 1 p.m. on Jan. 13. Admission is free.

5. Winter Market at Shenkman (Saturday)