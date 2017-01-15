Ottawa neighbourhood sparring with spies over parking

Ottawa’s spies are easy to spot: they park their cars near the intelligence headquarters: at the local church, at Bobby’s Pizza — and in the quiet Gloucester side street of Leigh Crescent.

“They don’t like it being pointed out that they’re breaking the law,” said area resident Diane Day. She’s among a dozen residents taking on employees of both the Communications Security Establishment Canada and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

Ever since both agencies opened a new Ogilvie Road building in 2013, Day says the streets have been crammed bumper-to-bumper, by people who walk directly into the near headquarters.

Day lives on Leigh Cres., which has a three-hour parking limit. She’s seen people come with multiple sets of keys and move multiple cars to avoid a ticket. “They think we’re stupid.”

Day started drawing chalk circles around the cars, marking the time they parked. “They would tell us to politely ‘F-off’ or ‘get lost,’” she claims.

City parking officials say they’ve issued more than 2,800 parking tickets on six streets near the building, which means roughly $150,000 in fines. Residents have been renting out parking spots, while others have had trouble backing out of their own driveways.

Earlier this month, Day says snow plows couldn’t access the street to fix a clogged sewer, leading to a now-frozen sheet of ice.

Councillor Tim Tierney recently had the city ban parking on the inside edge of Leigh Crescent, after firefighters complained they wouldn’t be able to access that side’s hydrants in an emergency.

“This village is getting destroyed. People can’t have their friends over,” he said.

Tierney recalls a 2012 community meeting, where he believes the developer claimed parking wouldn’t be a problem, because employees would opt for nearby transit. Tierney timed the walk from Blair station and doesn’t understand why spies can’t handle a walk that takes four minutes and fifty seconds.