Ottawa Police investigating car pushing cyclist

A video showing a cyclist using his bike as a shield while a car pushes down Bronson Ave. has got Ottawa police investigating.

The video, posted Sunday by CFRA, shows a cyclist in a blue jacket off his bike and stopped in the intersection at Bronson Ave. and Slater St. A grey car is seen pushing him along, the bike between the cyclist and the car’s bumper throughout the 39-second long video.

The cyclist can be heard yelling “no,” at one point.

“No, you can’t be doing this,” said the man behind the camera, who was apparently the driver of another vehicle, which passed by the scene.

The video does not show what events may have transpired before the confrontation.

While the video was posted on Twitter Sunday morning, the video was shot Wednesday, according to CFRA.

Since the video was posted, Deputy Chief Jill Skinner’s Twitter account reported that police “are seeking witnesses to this incident,” including the person who shot the video.

Some social media commenters have questioned whether the person who shot the video may be ticketed or charged.