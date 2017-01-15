Ottawa Police seek two suspects in home invasion

Ottawa Police are hoping the public can help them locate two suspects from a violent home invasion robbery in Centretown.



One man and two women were in an apartment on the 300 block of Cooper Street on Jan. 10 at around 2 p.m. when two men forced their way into the apartment, one of the men was carrying a handgun.

All three victims were assaulted, sustaining minor injuries and the man was driven to a nearby bank by a third suspect and forced to withdraw a large sum of money.

The man was driven back to the apartment and the two women were released, but the third suspect stayed behind with the man. Police were called and arrested the third suspect.

Justin Russell Connolly, 29 has been arrested and charged robbery, kidnapping and forcible confinement.

Police are trying to locate two additional men for arrest on similar charges.