Speed skaters compete in Ottawa for spot on Team Ontario
Competition on oval comes as nearby Rideau Canal opens for the year.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
It was off to the newly opened canal this weekend for many Ottawans, but those with a need for speed headed to the oval instead.
The Provincial Long Track Speed Skating Championships took place at Brewer Park on Jan. 14 and 15, with competitors six-years-old and up from all around competing – some for practice, some for glory, and some just for the fun of it.
But for the girls ages 11-29 and boys ages 12-29, the grand prize was a spot on Team Ontario. A group of up to five long track speed skaters in each age category are selected to represent Ontario at the Canadian Age-Class Long Track Championships in Edmonton on Feb. 4 and 5.
Fifteen-year-old Ottawa skater Claire Mallard was one of those who qualified, making this her fourth time earning a spot with Team Ontario.
“There were some ups and downs,” said Mallard of the weekend. With the longer races her strong suit, Mallard said she struggled with races in the few
Mallard said it’s the adrenaline of skating at high speeds that makes the sport enjoyable for her. Though the longer races are even better. With the longer races, you are on your own, pushing yourself to the finish line, she said. “It’s all up to you,” said Mallard.
Most Popular
-
Man charged with attempted murder after serious assault in Nova Scotia
-
Video: Pee jokes aplenty as Alec Baldwin returns to parody Donald Trump on SNL
-
Former Halifax professor suing university, student, CTV and Twitter over 2015 intimate photo
-
South Carolina teen abducted as a Florida newborn meets birth parents