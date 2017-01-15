Speed skaters compete in Ottawa for spot on Team Ontario

It was off to the newly opened canal this weekend for many Ottawans, but those with a need for speed headed to the oval instead.

The Provincial Long Track Speed Skating Championships took place at Brewer Park on Jan. 14 and 15, with competitors six-years-old and up from all around competing – some for practice, some for glory, and some just for the fun of it.

But for the girls ages 11-29 and boys ages 12-29, the grand prize was a spot on Team Ontario. A group of up to five long track speed skaters in each age category are selected to represent Ontario at the Canadian Age-Class Long Track Championships in Edmonton on Feb. 4 and 5.

Fifteen-year-old Ottawa skater Claire Mallard was one of those who qualified, making this her fourth time earning a spot with Team Ontario.

“There were some ups and downs,” said Mallard of the weekend. With the longer races her strong suit, Mallard said she struggled with races in the few hundred-metre range. But she came away with first place in the three-kilometre race with a time of five-minutes and thirty-two seconds.