University of Ottawa lab gets $2.6 million grant

A new grant aims to boost the importance of a University of Ottawa lab that helps researchers look back in time.

The Accelerator Mass Spectronomy Lab in Ottawa on the University of Ottawa campus is the only one like it in the country and it is helping to put dates on some important changes in Canadian history.

That’s because one of the main functions of the machine is to carbon date materials using carbon isotopes. The method, whereby you take a piece of material, knock off molecules along with some isotopes and detect those isotopes, allows the lab to accurately date things up to 60,000 years old, said Liam Kieser, director of the laboratory.

One of the lab’s recent jobs was to date the shaft of an arrow found in the Yukon.

Knowing the age of the wood should help in identifying when indigenous people there made the switch from spears to bows and arrows.

Another one of the machine’s functions is to detect particular isotopes in places around the world, which help to reveal complex systems, such as tracing ocean circulation by finding a particular iodine isotope. It can also use iodine to look back as far as 16 million years, said Keiser.

The grant for $2.6 million over five years helps to show the importance of the facility, he said.

“(The grant) is recognizing that this facility is a national facility,” Kieser said. “It is certainly unique – there are no other machines like this in Canada.”

With equipment first installed three years ago, the spectrometer took about $5 million to construct, said Kieser. The lab takes more than $1 million a year to run.