Former Ottawa Rough Rider wants province to fund treatment

An Ottawa football veteran is fighting for his life, defying both an “inoperable” cancer and a province that won’t fund his experimental surgery.

Rick Sowieta spent a decade as a linebacker, including as a three-time CFL Eastern All Star with the Ottawa Rough Riders, the Redblacks’ predecessor.

Sowieta, who turns 63 on Monday, has run restaurants and completed marathons since leaving football. He had a blood clot five years ago, but tests cleared him of any cancer risk.

But last February he had jaundice, problems moving and an ominous sense that something wasn’t right. He went to the Ottawa Hospital, where he was diagnosed with Stage 3 pancreatic cancer.

“A tumour had encased the main vein into the pancreas, so it was inoperable,” said Sowieta. “Everything around you kind of goes fuzzy.”

Amid exhausting chemotherapy, Sowieta researched surgeries and treatments across North America in a race against time.

“This past December, we reached a point where we just had to do something,” he said.

On February 23, Sowieta will undergo a surgery in Germany called irreversible electroporation. Also known as NanoKnife, the surgery destroys cancer cells by zapping tumours with electric prongs.

Ontario’s health protocols forbid funding procedures abroad if they’re “experimental or for the purposes of research or a survey.” The health ministry said Toronto’s University Health Network uses a NanoKnife machine, only for certain hard-to-reach liver tumours that can’t be cut or burned off.

“Nanoknife (i.e. electroporation) is not standard of care in either liver tumors [sic] or pancreas tumors [sic] in Canada. The evidence for its effectiveness is limited,” ministry spokesman David Jensen said in an email.

Last Monday, Sowieta asked for donations. “It was awkward, asking for funding. But [the] bottom line is that if I don’t get this done, then I can’t go. Family and friends talked me into it. The response has been incredible.”

On crowdfunding page YouCaring.com, more than 250 donors had given just over half the $65,000 goal, as of Sunday afternoon.

Sowieta says it’s not fair that people crowd-fund medical bills. He worries less prominent people will get less support — so he wants to use his profile to change things.

His mission: “Come back, get healthy and help people, to get this approved.”

He’s joined by Trent Hills Mayor Hector Macmillan, who underwent the same procedure in Germany through crowdfunding. Originally told he wouldn’t survive Christmas, he feels “great” since the October surgery.

“It’s just unfathomable in this day and age […] that they're turning their backs on us,” said Macmillan. He’s heard from scores of Ontarians pondering the procedure. “I see it as an atrocity.”

Crunching available data, Macmillan estimates three Ontarians are diagnosed daily with conditions that could be treated with NanoKnife. He’s lobbying the province through letters, meetings and demonstrations in Toronto. “They throw every roadblock in front of you so you cannot achieve funding,” said Macmillan.

Sowieta said he’s gearing up for a fight, but first he’s healing, through his family’s help and friends offering soup and hospital rides.