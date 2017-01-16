Former Ottawa Rough Rider wants province to fund treatment
Rare cancer treatment available in Germany, but not Ontario.
An Ottawa football veteran is fighting for his life, defying both an “inoperable” cancer and a province that won’t fund his experimental surgery.
Rick Sowieta spent a decade as a linebacker, including as a three-time CFL Eastern
But last February he had jaundice, problems moving and an ominous sense that something wasn’t right. He went to the Ottawa Hospital, where he was diagnosed with Stage 3 pancreatic cancer.
“A tumour had encased the main
Amid exhausting chemotherapy,
“This past December, we reached a point where we just had to do something,” he said.
On February 23,
Ontario’s health protocols forbid funding procedures abroad if they’re “experimental or for the purposes of research or a survey.” The health ministry said Toronto’s University Health Network uses a NanoKnife machine, only for certain hard-to-reach liver tumours that can’t be cut or burned off.
“Nanoknife (i.e. electroporation) is not standard of care in either liver
Last Monday,
On crowdfunding
His mission: “Come back, get healthy and help people, to get this approved.”
He’s joined by Trent Hills Mayor Hector Macmillan, who underwent the same procedure in Germany through crowdfunding. Originally told he wouldn’t survive Christmas, he feels “great” since the October surgery.
“It’s just unfathomable in this day and age […] that they're turning their backs on us,” said Macmillan. He’s heard from scores of Ontarians pondering the procedure. “I see it as an atrocity.”
Crunching available data, Macmillan estimates three Ontarians are diagnosed daily with conditions that could be treated with NanoKnife. He’s lobbying the province through letters, meetings and demonstrations in Toronto. “They throw every roadblock in front of you so you cannot achieve funding,” said Macmillan.
“It’s been overwhelming actually, and humbling,” he said. “That's been the motivation — family, friends — there's a lot to live for.”