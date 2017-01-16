FPV drone racing group to set up Ottawa pro team

Not all drones carry bombs, spy on terrorists or take beautiful landscape pictures.

Some are just made to go fast – up to 130 kilometres an hour – and to put you in the pilot seat.

These drones – or, more accurately, multi-rotor copters – do that by transmitting video from a small camera they carry. The signal is picked up wirelessly by a set of goggles that you wear while you’re racing.

These are called FPV (first person view) drones, and they are a combination of virtual reality and cutting-edge multi-rotor flight technology that can make you feel like you’re soaring past trees or next to birds when you’re in fact sitting in a lawn chair.

David Cormier and Dillon Nord, co-founders of FPV Ottawa – a business/community-building organization – are seeking not only to teach more people about FPV drones, but plan to organize a professional team that could compete around the world.

“It feels like an adrenaline sport without the risk,” said Nord of FPV drone racing. “It’s like a real-life video game.”

Nord got into the hobby after seeing a couple YouTube videos about FPV drones.

Cormier, on the other hand, came into the hobby from the photography side of the industry. He began what has now become FPV Ottawa about four years ago with the intention of opening a photography drone store, but the business is now focused on FPV drone racing and education.

The organization has seen interest grow, but hopes to introduce many more people to the hobby.

In addition to providing outdoor and indoor tracks that follow Transport Canada and airport regulations, FPV Ottawa is about to launch classes where students actually build their own drone.