Ottawa gay bar Centretown Pub closes unexpectedly

One of Ottawa’s LGBT landmarks suddenly closed Monday, after being in business for more than three decades.

Centretown Pub opened its doors in 1984, which were padlocked Monday morning as lawyers posted an eviction notice.

“I hate to close it, but you gotta pay your rent,” building owner Graham MacEachern told Metro, as he came to inspect the pub. “We gave them plenty of warnings.”

Lana Poulson frequented the bar since she moved to Ottawa in 2004.

“It sucks, because there’s so few gay bars in Ottawa left. It’s nice to be able to go somewhere with friends and have a safe space where you’re not going to have any issues,” said Poulson, a trans woman.

“I spent my birthday in November there,” she said. “A part of Ottawa’s history is gone.”

Last October, the bar’s Facebook page addressed whispers it was on its last legs. “Despite rumours to the contrary, Centretown Pub is not closing anytime soon.”

Last January, the bar was listed on a Remax website for $399,000, while the entire three-story brick building was valued at $849,000. Now, almost a dozen staff have lost part- and full-time jobs.

In 2009, both Centretown Pub and a nearby gay bar called Edge had their liquor licences suspended due to overcrowding. Swizzles remains Ottawa’s last gay bar, while straight and lesbian bars hold weekly gay-themed nights.

Across Canada, more than a dozen gay bars have closed in the past decade, as public acceptance grows and online dating sites lure LGBT clients.

The owners of Centretown Pub, Bruce Davis and Mike Tasse, have previously announced they plan to open the Half Pint Pub in Embrun. They did not return emails and phone calls on Monday.