Hintonburg convenience-store café to close

A popular Hintonburg eatery is closing its doors Sunday, ending a quirky dining concept in a gentrifying neighbourhood.

Sam Souryavong took over Fairmont Confectionary a few years ago. In September 2014, he opened a small restaurant in the back of the convenience store, serving Thai curries and Vietnamese sandwiches, with each item costing under $10.

With 10 seats and a take-out counter surrounded by South Asian art, Sam’s Café quickly became a hit, prompting glowing food reviews. Surrounded by residential streets, the outdoor patio tables filled up in the summer months.

But Sam Souryavong told Metro it was impossible to run both businesses at the same time.

“It would just cost us too much to try to turn this place into a café,” he said. “Maybe we could find a new place.”

Souryavong, a former legal clerk from Laos, enrolled in a respected Bangkok cooking school in 2013. He said his customers allowed him to pursue his dream of working in food.

“I feel truly lucky and blessed to be in Hintonburg. The neighbours here are fantastic; they are very supportive of the local economy.”

Souryavong had a similar message on his store’s Facebook group, saying he hopes to open a restaurant without a convenience store attached.

“We have loved sharing our passion for food with you,” he wrote. “We have fixed up a property and have given it new life.”

A convenience store has operated at 102 Fairmont Ave. since the Great Depression, with various owners. The property is listed online, with Royal LePage asking for $859,000 for the store and its upstairs three-bedroom apartment.

Souryavong said he’s heard another business will take over.