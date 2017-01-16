Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson most popular in the country
New poll says 79 per cent of local residents believe Watson is doing a good job.
Mayor Jim Watson is the most popular mayor in the country according to a new poll released Monday, with 79
Mainstreet Research released the poll, which surveyed people across the country about their local mayor. Most mayors in Canada appear to have high approval rates, but Watson was at the top of the heap above Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi at 65 per cent, Toronto Mayor John Tory at 55 per cent and Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson at 50 per cent.
“Overall, every Canadian Mayor we polled has a net positive approval rating - though some Mayors are faring radically better than
Ottawa council also scored well with 65
The poll was conducted over the phone and has a margin of error of four per cent 19 times out of 20.