Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson most popular in the country

Mayor Jim Watson is the most popular mayor in the country according to a new poll released Monday, with 79 per cent of Ottawans approving of him.



Mainstreet Research released the poll, which surveyed people across the country about their local mayor. Most mayors in Canada appear to have high approval rates, but Watson was at the top of the heap above Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi at 65 per cent, Toronto Mayor John Tory at 55 per cent and Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson at 50 per cent.

