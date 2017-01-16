Report shows positive signs for Ottawa economy

The most optimistic businesses in the country are in the technology sector and in Ontario, which should mean a robust economy in Ottawa this year, according to a new report.

The Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) released a new report Monday, which Metro saw in advance, indicating 85 per cent of companies in Ontario plan to invest to expand their business in 2017 .

In addition technology companies, which employ about 70,000 people in the Ottawa area are the most optimistic with the average company prepared to invest $410,000 next year.

Pierre Cléroux, Chief Economist for BDC said a year ago companies were much more worried and much less likely to invest.

“This a big change compared to last year. Business are more confident about the economy than they were a year ago and this is translating into more investment intentions,” he said.

Cléroux said businesses across the country are in better spirits than they were a year ago noting even Alberta, which struggled last year, sees a brighter 2017.

Several Ottawa technology companies including Shopify, QNX and Klipfolio have all announced new partnerships or expansion plans in recent weeks.

Cléroux said tech companies are well positioned to succeed next year, because the survey revealed that is where companies in all sectors plan to spend next year.