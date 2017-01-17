Ottawa cyclist wants police to lay charges in altercation

When police tweeted no charges would be laid in relation to the cyclist, car standoff video posted on Twitter last weekend, likely no one was more surprised than Victor Jung.

He says he’s the cyclist shown in the video being physically pushed north through the Bronson and Slater intersection by a grey car.

What he said the video doesn’t show is the motorist at one point grabbing his bike and throwing it, and later slapping him across the face. He added police who arrived on the scene on Jan. 11 saw video evidence of this and arrested the motorist.

“I’m flabbergasted that (police) can let him go,” he said. “I had clearly stated I would like to press charges.”

Police, however, say both parties involved in the incident said they did not want to press charges at the scene. Regardless, Jung said he plans to contact police and have charges laid.

Jung, who has been cycling from the Quebec side of the river to Glebe Collegiate where he works for 17 years, said the incident began with the grey car tailgating him.

Once at the stop at Bronson and Slater, Jung said he looked back at the driver, who proceeded to drive into his legs.

“He looks at me and gives a facial expression as if he is sorry, he didn’t mean to move forward, but then he does it again. And again. And continues doing so,” said Jung.