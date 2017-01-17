Ottawa home show to feature coach houses

Reflecting a new side of the local real estate market, the Ottawa Home and Remodeling Show will feature a section for coach houses this year.

The show set to go on this weekend will include a section for the back lane properties that were introduced in bylaw changes the City of Ottawa approved last year.

Robert Johnstone, the show’s manager, said there is interest in this kind of development and they wanted to reflect that.

“It gives people a place to explore this option for their properties,” he said.

Johnstone said secondary dwellings and tiny houses are becoming popular ideas for homeowners, just as basement renovations did decades ago.

“People used to have the common root cellar with a washing machine in their basement and then people started to use them,” he said.

He said some may use them to generate income as secondary suites, while other people may look to the suites for in-laws or even man caves.

Martin Bisson, owner of Lumbec construction, will have several designs on site at the show for people to check out.

He said every time his company posts a coach house design on Facebook they are flooded with interest.

“We have a lot of interest; a lot of people are asking questions about it,” he said.

He said the homes make sense in a world where people are trying to reduce their carbon footprint.