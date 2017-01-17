Ottawa won’t boost bus service for looming Gatineau strike

Ottawa commuters who travel to Gatineau could face packed buses, with bus drivers on the other side of the river moving ahead with a strike, and OC Transpo saying it won’t increase bus service.

Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) drivers could strike later this week, with the agency saying its union served the federal labour minister a notice Monday night. The minister’s office said both sides are still in negotiations.

STO says that once the labour minister formally receives the notice, it will inform STO of an imminent strike, kicking off a 72-hour countdown to when the union can declare a strike.

Union head Félix Gendron told Metro he’s waiting to hear from his union members at a Wednesday all-day meeting on how to proceed. A strike could mean a total walk-off, or interim measures like refusing to work overtime, or a gradual escalation between both.

Meanwhile, Ottawa’s transit agency said it won’t do anything to deal with an uptick of riders, if there’s an increase on inter-provincial routes like bus 8.

“There will be no adjustments made to our current service levels, as well as no adjustments made to the routes and bus stops we currently operate in Gatineau,” Pat Scrimgeour, OC Transpo’s customer-systems director said in an email.

Monday afternoon, the Canada Industrial Relations Board ruled STO was not an essential service. CIRB sided against the transit agency’s arguments that cutting off service would endanger public safety by clogging streets and hindering emergency vehicles; the union argued the unused bus lanes would provide first-responders enough leeway.

