Passengers evacuate after OC Transpo double decker bus catches fire
Firefighters say the transit bus was "fully involved" by the time they arrived at Piperville Road.
The Ottawa Fire Services report no injuries after a double decker bus caught fire early this morning in rural Ottawa.
Firefighters received a call at 6:48 a.m. from OC Transpo that a bus in front of 4825
All occupants of the bus had already been evacuated, and fire services reported no injuries. The bus was “fully involved” when firefighter arrived, but fire services said the blaze was under control by 7:08 a.m.
According to an account of the evacuation on Twitter by someone claiming to be a passenger, one of the bus’s tires had blown up and then caught fire.
Twitter user Paul Foster said his wife was on the bus and that “the driver was great, kept calm and everyone on the bus had an interesting story for work.”