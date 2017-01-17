Passengers evacuate after OC Transpo double decker bus catches fire

The Ottawa Fire Services report no injuries after a double decker bus caught fire early this morning in rural Ottawa.

Firefighters received a call at 6:48 a.m. from OC Transpo that a bus in front of 4825 Piperville Road had caught flame.

All occupants of the bus had already been evacuated, and fire services reported no injuries. The bus was “fully involved” when firefighter arrived, but fire services said the blaze was under control by 7:08 a.m.

Piperville road has been closed due to the incident.

According to an account of the evacuation on Twitter by someone claiming to be a passenger, one of the bus’s tires had blown up and then caught fire.