Ottawa group pushes 100 per cent smoke-free housing
Pitch ‘in celebration of National Non-Smoking Week."
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A local anti-smoking group is taking aim at Ottawa’s multi-unit housing to celebrate National Non-Smoking Week.
The Ottawa Council on Smoking or Health released a statement urging “landlords and property managers to implement 100
“Exposure to second-hand smoke in multi-unit housing is the number one complaint that we receive every year from Ottawa residents,” said the president of the council, Carol McDonald.
The group states “cigarettes are the number one ignition source in fatal fires in Ontario,” citing Ontario Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services
The council said it recommends that Ottawa’s multi-unit housing go totally
“We are very concerned about the additional health risks that legalized marijuana use will pose for individuals and families living in apartment units,” said McDonald. “Second-hand marijuana smoke in multi-unit housing is already a public health concern in our community.”