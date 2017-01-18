Ottawa group pushes 100 per cent smoke-free housing

A local anti-smoking group is taking aim at Ottawa’s multi-unit housing to celebrate National Non-Smoking Week.

The Ottawa Council on Smoking or Health released a statement urging “landlords and property managers to implement 100 per cent smoke-free policies for multi-unit housing in Ottawa.”

“Exposure to second-hand smoke in multi-unit housing is the number one complaint that we receive every year from Ottawa residents,” said the president of the council, Carol McDonald.

The group states “cigarettes are the number one ignition source in fatal fires in Ontario,” citing Ontario Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services stats .

The council said it recommends that Ottawa’s multi-unit housing go totally smoke free before marijuana is legalized.