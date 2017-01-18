Union president asks Ottawa Pride not to exclude cops
Pride Toronto voted earlier this week to prevent police from marching in uniform in parade.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ottawa’s police union is asking the city’s Pride organizers not to follow their Toronto counterparts in banning uniformed police from the parade.
In an open letter posted online Tuesday, the Ottawa Police Association said it was “troubled” by
Last July, BLM’s Toronto chapter stalled the parade until Pride officials agreed to a list of demands. At a Pride Toronto meeting Tuesday, members voted in
OPA President Matt Skof told Metro he wanted to avoid a “cross-pollination” in Ottawa.
“It would be a mistake to exclude a section of our society, just based on the
In his
“Excluding uniformed police sends the mistaken message to all of our members, and in particular to our
Reached Wednesday afternoon, the chair of Ottawa Capital Pride said the letter caught her off-guard.
“We’re too far out to make any comment regarding the upcoming season,” said Tammy Dopson, “It's unfortunate that he's decided to do an open letter to us, instead of just picking up the phone and calling us,” she said, speaking personally.
The Ottawa festival starts August 21 and ends with the parade August 27.
Last year, Ottawa activists had heated debates in the run-up to the August parade, following the July death of Abdirahman Abdi. The Somali-Canadian man with mental health issues died in a tense police encounter that was partially captured on video. Officials are still investigating whether police are at fault. The Pride parade ultimately included uniformed officers.