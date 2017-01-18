Union president asks Ottawa Pride not to exclude cops

Ottawa’s police union is asking the city’s Pride organizers not to follow their Toronto counterparts in banning uniformed police from the parade.

In an open letter posted online Tuesday, the Ottawa Police Association said it was “troubled” by news that Pride Toronto officials voted to accept all demands of the city’s Black Lives Matter group.

Last July, BLM’s Toronto chapter stalled the parade until Pride officials agreed to a list of demands. At a Pride Toronto meeting Tuesday, members voted in favour of the demands, including “removal of police floats/booths in all Pride marches/parades/community spaces.”

OPA President Matt Skof told Metro he wanted to avoid a “cross-pollination” in Ottawa.

“It would be a mistake to exclude a section of our society, just based on the colour of the uniform. Because you're not hearing that discussion with any other first-responder,” he said.

In his letter Skof said three decades of Pride festivals have helped build inclusion in Ottawa.

“Excluding uniformed police sends the mistaken message to all of our members, and in particular to our LGBQT members, that they are unwelcome by career choice,” he wrote.

Reached Wednesday afternoon, the chair of Ottawa Capital Pride said the letter caught her off-guard.

“We’re too far out to make any comment regarding the upcoming season,” said Tammy Dopson, “It's unfortunate that he's decided to do an open letter to us, instead of just picking up the phone and calling us,” she said, speaking personally.

The Ottawa festival starts August 21 and ends with the parade August 27.