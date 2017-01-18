University of Ottawa law students help homeless

University of Ottawa common law students are helping the city’s homeless to navigate bureaucracy and access social supports.

Since October, members of Pro Bono Students Canada have been helping clients of the Ottawa Mission get their personal documents in order, so they can qualify for supports and even seek employment.

The students started the ID Project last October, after hearing about a similar pilot project in Toronto.

“It just seemed like a great opportunity, not only for our law students to have that direct client interaction and really help vulnerable people, but to provide a necessary service,” said co-founder Emily Cumbaa, 28.

Many homeless people are transient, and have lost their health cards, birth certificates or social insurance number. Cumbaa says that creates a domino effect.

“One of the things most people don’t realize is the complexity of the system,” she said. “Often times you need a starting point of identification, in order to get other types of identification, and so it can really cause barriers to access services.”

Twice a month, two law students visit the shelter, supervised by another student and accompanied by a volunteer from the firm Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, because students can’t give legal advice.

“Sometimes the clients will just present their general story and it's up to the law students and the lawyers to actually identify: what are the real issues going on here,” said Cumbaa.

Getting people an Ontario Photo Card, which the province issues to Ontarians without a driver's licence, often helps.

Cumbaa said many more students want to help, and the ID Project might expand in the future. “They want to use their degree to give back to people who are vulnerable,” she said, adding that it teaches interviewing skills and navigating federal and provincial procedures.

“You are able to reflect on the career that you may be able to have one day.”