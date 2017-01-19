Gatineau bus drivers to start work to rule on Friday

Gatineau’s transit union has opted for work-to-rule measures, which will likely delay bus service for customers of the Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO).

Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union’s 591 branch will not run buses for next month’s Winterlude festivities, and will follow rules to their strictest interpretation. That means drivers and mechanics will piously obey speed limits, refuse any special or overtime hours, and report any minor bus deficiencies, including ones that don’t impede safe bus operation, like cleanliness.

Drivers will also be wearing jeans, in addition to the neon-yellow protest shirts they’ve dawned for months. The union’s contract expired in December 2014.

Union head Félix Gendron slammed the STO at a press conference Wednesday night, for making it seem like the union was considering a complete walk-off instead of interim measures.

“The STO, to make the union look bad, said that we’d be doing an unlimited general strike,” he claimed. “The STO didn’t take the time to read, as they should, the definition of a strike.”

But Gendron added that the disruption could escalate into a walk-off.

“If citizens feel taken they’re hostage, [they] must never forget that negotiations take place between two sides. It’s easy for the employer right now to say it’s the fault of employees,” union vice-president Guy Gosselin said. “The employers has to look in the mirror as well.”

STO claimed the union was acting in bad faith, by allegedly telling the media its plans before informing the agency.

The union’s 72-hour strike countdown ends Friday at 4 a.m. Both sides are meeting Thursday at 11 a.m. with a federally appointed mediator. Labour Minister Patty Hajdu’s office notes that 94 per cent of labour disputes overseen by the federal government are resolved without work stoppages — but that didn’t stop the seven-week 2008 OC Transpo strike.

Metro has asked Heritage Department officials how organizers of next month’s Winterlude will cope with the STO labour disruption. The interprovincial event has been facilitated for years by free transit routes in some STO and OC Transpo buses.

Previously, OC Transpo told Metro it will make “no adjustments” to its Gatineau routes or bus stops to avoid “any action that might be seen as interfering” in the labour action. Five OC Tranpo routes cross into Gatineau, and can be paid for with Presto readers using the STO’s Multi fare card.