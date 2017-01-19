Metro asks Ottawa women why they are marching on Washington

With thousands of women expected to descend on Washington on Saturday Metro spoke with two of the women from Ottawa who plan to lend their voices to the protest against President Donald Trump.

Rehana Hashmi

A Pakistani human right advocate currently living in Ottawa, Hashmi said she will be marching with her American sisters to show solidarity.

“If he is going to insult one woman, he is going to insult all women in the world. We are connected to each other.”

She said Trump makes derogatory comments about a wide swath of people and it is time to stand together in opposition.

“I have been working with refugees and all these communities that are disadvantaged and I feel this is the time to raise our voices.”

She said women in the west frequently have shown their support for women in developing countries and it’s only right they return the favour.

“I feel like this is the time if I keep myself silent this is not going to serve any purpose in my life.”

Rachel Eugster

“As soon as I heard there would be a march I wanted to go. Donald Trump is not fit to be president and I think he is appealing to the worst in people,” said the dual Canadian-American citizen.

Eugster said despite losing the popular vote, Trump will be president, so this is a way to speak for those who won’t be heard.