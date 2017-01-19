Ottawa bus that caught fire had smoke issues four days prior

The Ottawa bus that burst into flames Tuesday morning had smoke issues four days prior, according to city officials.



Last Friday, the driver of bus number 8010 noticed smoke coming from the back of the bus, so he pulled it over.

Troy Charter, OC Transpo’s director of transit operation, said mechanics inspected the bus and took it on a road test. “Throughout the extensive inspection and testing, the bus operated normally,” he wrote in an email.

The bus was returned to service on Monday. The next morning, it again produced smoke from the back, before bursting into flames. All passengers, roughly 75, were evacuated before the fire.

“At this time we do not have anything to suggest that the two incidents are related or that the Friday incident contributed to the incident this week. We will include this information in our detailed investigation,” Charter said.

The same bus also skidded off Woodroffe Avenue and hit a pole in April 2013.

Charter noted that a double-decker bus also caught fire in 2015, though no injuries were reported. It is not clear whether that was the same bus.

“The root cause of the fire was found to be a transmission wiring harness making contact with the exhaust of the engine turbo charger, causing the wiring harness to melt and short-out, resulting in some combustion flames in the engine compartment in the rear of the bus,” Charter wrote. “The bus has since been repaired and returned to regular service.”

“These incidents ‎are very rare, can occur and are not isolated to the double-decker fleet,” Charet wrote. The city’s 117 double-decker buses each cost about a $1 million, and were introduced in 2012.

“OC Transpo bus fleet is safe, reliable and extensively maintained using modern, proactive and best practice fleet maintenance, inspection and lifecycle management programs. ‎”