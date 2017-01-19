Nepean Point focus of design competition

Perhaps one of the best spots to view the Ottawa River, the Gatineau Hills and Parliament is now the focus of an NCC design competitoin.

Located across the locks from Parliament, the spot offers impressive views of Canada’s seat of government and Gatineau.

At its peak, is the statue of Samuel de Champlain, the father of New France, which has been gazing over the Ottawa River from the top of a man-made hill at Nepean Point since 1967.

But in that time, the Astrolabe Theatre, part of renovations to the site for Canada’s 100th anniversary, have deteriorated.

“Today, shows are no longer held at the amphitheatre as it is not considered safe for public use,” according to documents issued for the design competition. “The presence of asbestos in the change rooms located there are one reason for that.

In an effort to at least show the future design for the site during Canada’s 150th year, the NCC’s CEO, Mark Kristmanson, said “We are very pleased to launch the Nepean Point design competition.”

The NCC is looking for design ideas for a 2.5-hectare area, with the focus on Nepean Point, but with the art path south behind the National Gallery of Canada and part of St. Patrick Street included.

Designs could also include nearby land and possibly a pedestrian bridge connecting Major’s Hill Park. However that work would have to happen in subsequent phases of construction.

The planned budget is $6.7 million, not including honorariums.

Some on the NCC’s board expressed their interest in keeping the Champlain statue at its current height and at the same place, while others wanted to see what alternatives designers might come up with.

Kristmanson said the idea is to keep Champlain and the landform of the area prominent, but not cling to any particular height.

The NCC plans to identify four design teams who may submit designs, and choose a winner in Dec. 2017.