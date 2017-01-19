Ottawa Police charge man with possession of child pornography
Man was headed to the U.S. when stopped by border agents.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ottawa police have arrested a 41-year-old man who was headed to the United States when border guards found child pornography on a cell phone.
Police were called to the Ottawa airport Wednesday, after Customs and Border protection unit found images on a cell phone will doing a secondary inspection of a man travelling to Chicago.
The Ottawa police believe the images constitute child pornography and a search warrant is being prepared to allow officer with the Internet Child Exploitation unit to examine the phone and other digitial devices.
Abdul Rahim, 41 years old, is charged with possession of child pornography and he will make a first court appearance on Thursday.
Most Popular
-
Cineplex to open movie theatre at IWK Health Centre in Halifax
-
Conflict of great interest: New York Times reporter stands by story on B.C. ‘Kafkaesque’ political donations
-
Bedford mall employee 'freaked out' by disturbing masturbation phone call
-
Nova Scotia woman fined $150, given 5-year pet ban, in animal cruelty case