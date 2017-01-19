News / Ottawa

Ottawa Police charge man with possession of child pornography

Man was headed to the U.S. when stopped by border agents.

An Ottawa police cruiser is seen in this file picture.

Ottawa police have arrested a 41-year-old man who was headed to the United States when border guards found child pornography on a cell phone.

Police were called to the Ottawa airport Wednesday, after Customs and Border protection unit found images on a cell phone will doing a secondary inspection of a man travelling to Chicago.

The Ottawa police believe the images constitute child pornography and a search warrant is being prepared to allow officer with the Internet Child Exploitation unit to examine the phone and other digitial devices.

Abdul Rahim, 41 years old, is charged with possession of child pornography and he will make a first court appearance on Thursday.

