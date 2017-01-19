Ottawa Police charge man with possession of child pornography

Ottawa police have arrested a 41-year-old man who was headed to the United States when border guards found child pornography on a cell phone.



Police were called to the Ottawa airport Wednesday, after Customs and Border protection unit found images on a cell phone will doing a secondary inspection of a man travelling to Chicago.



The Ottawa police believe the images constitute child pornography and a search warrant is being prepared to allow officer with the Internet Child Exploitation unit to examine the phone and other digitial devices.