Ottawa Salon offers service for women wearing a veil

An Ottawa hair salon is lifting the veil on difficulties Muslim women face in taking care of their hair.

Last month, the Magicuts on Ogilvie Road opened with a private room meant for Muslim women who wear a veil, such as the hijab.

“Our society is multicultural,” says manager Carole Signore. “And everybody wants to look great.”

In 2015, Signore was working at another salon, where a colleague from Lebanon suggested creating a private room. They converted one of two bathrooms into a single-chair barber room, converting the bathroom sink into a hair-wash station.

The manager of the new Ogilvie Road shop had it built with a separate room, allowing two chairs and a washing sink, for total privacy. The shop’s storefront has an Arabic decal, reading: "We have a special section for the veiled."

In its first few weeks, Signore’s shop has drawn veiled customers from as far as Kanata and Hunt Club.

“They’re no different than anyone else: kind, friendly,” she said. “And they have really beautiful hair, maybe because it’s not exposed and drying out.”

A Supercuts salon in Barrhaven plans to open in March with a separate room too. Both chains join smaller "hijabi-friendly" salons across Ottawa, like Curly Hair Designs in Greenbank and L'essence in the St. Laurent Shopping Centre, according to the Muslim Link directory.

Amira Elghawaby, spokeswoman for the National Council of Canadian Muslims, says women wear the hijab for a variety of reasons, from a sense of obligation to a sign of devotion or modesty. They remove the veil at home, and in women-only situations.

She says the trend is a positive step towards inclusion. “It makes sense; if you have a diverse community you are going to want to attract a diverse clientele.”

When Elghawaby, who wears the hijab, gets her hair cut at Claudette's Coiffure and Boutique in Lincoln Fields, the owner puts up a divider at the front windows; inside, most clients are women.