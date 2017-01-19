Ottawa women descending on Washington to oppose Trump
Busloads from Ontario headed to protest at Women's March after inauguration.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A crammed bus from Ottawa will join ones leaving from Montreal,
Business owner Marissa McTasney helped organize the Canadian contingent headed to the Women’s March on Washington that could see 200,000 people marching in opposition to Trump on Saturday, a day after he is officially sworn in as president.
She said the election results were devastating to her and she wanted to take the opportunity to stand in opposition.
“When I saw the opportunity to march on Washington for equality,
McTasney said the response has been incredible from
“We have about 600 people coming to Washington and sleeping on buses for two nights. That’s how important this is,” she said.
She said there are eight
“All buses are sold out and there are 54 people per bus,” said McTasney. “If we had more time I bet we would have 50 buses, but we had to stop it because we’re two days away.”
McTasney said her personal motivation for
She said sex assault is already far too common.
“If the president who has the highest seat in the world is able to say you can grab and touch