Ottawa women descending on Washington to oppose Trump

A crammed bus from Ottawa will join ones leaving from Montreal, Toronto and Windsor Friday heading to protest Donald Trump and stand with women around the world.

Business owner Marissa McTasney helped organize the Canadian contingent headed to the Women’s March on Washington that could see 200,000 people marching in opposition to Trump on Saturday, a day after he is officially sworn in as president.

She said the election results were devastating to her and she wanted to take the opportunity to stand in opposition.

“When I saw the opportunity to march on Washington for equality, diversity and inclusion I was very excited and on board with it,” she said.

McTasney said the response has been incredible from women who felt the same way.

“We have about 600 people coming to Washington and sleeping on buses for two nights. That’s how important this is,” she said.

She said there are eight busses in total going with five from Toronto and one each from Montreal, Ottawa and Windsor.

“All buses are sold out and there are 54 people per bus,” said McTasney. “If we had more time I bet we would have 50 buses, but we had to stop it because we’re two days away.”

McTasney said her personal motivation for travelling to the march is the president’s disparaging comments about women and his attitude toward sexual assault.

She said sex assault is already far too common.