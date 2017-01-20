Five things to do in Ottawa this weekend, Jan. 20-22

Ballet homecoming

National Art Centre

Friday and Saturday, at 8 p.m.

Kanata native Jonathan Renna, a character artist with the National Ballet of Canada, is back home to perform John Cranko’s Onegin at the NAC. Tickets to this Russian tragedy start at $54, with half-price student and rush rates.



Kanata Nordic Snow Day

Wesley Clover Parks

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Want to get more active? This free sports’ day is packed with opportunities to try snowshoeing and crosscountry skiing, amid live shows from Junkyard Symphony and Prairie Fire. You can watch skijoring, a Norwegian sport where dogs pull a person on skis, in action. Adults can take in Muskoka Brewery craft beers, while kids can fill up their ‘Passport to Winter Fun’ for a prize.



Scottish Diaspora Tapestry

Ottawa Public Library main branch (120 Metcalfe St.)

Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m.

A tapestry celebrating Scots who have migrated abroad is making its last North American stop here in Ottawa. Celebrating 33 communities across the world, this tapestry will be discussed at 2 p.m. in the basement auditorium, followed by a tour upstairs of the tapestry’s 305 embroidered panels at 3 p.m. Admission and light refreshments are free, as is parking at the World Exchange Building’s underground lot on weekends.

The Scottish Society of Ottawa will host the tapestry at the branch until January 25.



Vegan pop tart Gameboy concert

Little Jo Berry's (1305 Wellington St. W.)

Sunday, 7 to 9 p.m.

Enjoy some vegan fare and eclectic music at this Hintonburg vegan bakery. American artists Ruune, “who makes healing magic over Gameboy rhythms” and Alyssa Kai, a guitarist and prose poet, will be joined by Ottawa rapper Jesse Dangerously. Admission is $5, all-ages, and includes a pop tart.



SUNG RA: Songs of Sun Ra

Sunday, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Church of the Ascension (253 Echo Dr.)

The LGBT choir Tone Cluster will harmonize with local free-jazz octet Rakestar in a church on Sunday evening. The 35-member choir will join the eight costumed musicians in a tribute to their deceased bandleader Sun Ra. Tickets are $20.



