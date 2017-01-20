Library board member not swayed by opposition to LeBreton Flats location

The city will likely build a new central library to Lebreton Flats, despite downtown residents complaining the new location sits outside the city core, said one member of the library board.

At least 200 people took to City Hall council chambers Wednesday night, and a show of hands had none supporting the city’s current plan.

Coun. David Chernushenko said roughly a dozen constituents told him they don’t like the proposed location, mostly Glebe residents who visit the main branch from their downtown workplaces.

“A central library plays a bigger role than just taking out books,” he said, hoping it remains a hub for speaking events and book launches.

Chernushenko said the new location is a kilometre from downtown density, but suggested it might densify with time.

Coun. Marianne Wilkinson originally pushed to have the branch located downtown, before realizing there no options were accessible to those coming from the suburbs on the light-rail line.

“This is a central library; it's not a local library,” said Wilkinson, who is on the library board. She suggested a smaller branch could be built for downtowners’ convenience.

She dismissed those suggesting the library be put in Confederation Park, because “those same people have said we don’t have enough park land in Centretown.”

She said the city hosted multiple consultations last year.

“Some people in the central area; they made up their minds before we even started, that it had to be in a particular area,” she said. “They wanted it between Bronson and the Canal. It's 50 metres from Bronson. Like, it's not a long way away.”

Wilkinson said having the library partner with Library and Archives Canada should reduce facility costs and attract more clients.





If approved by the library board, council will likely vote on the plan February 8.