News / Ottawa

NCC closes canal temporarily as weather warms up

NCC warns people to stay off the ice.

The canal seen in better weather.

Metro File

The canal seen in better weather.

Warmer weather has forced the closure of the Rideau Canal.

The canal opened completely just this past week, but warmer temperatures and rain have seen the conditions on the skateway worsen.  

The NCC said crews will continue to monitor the weather and maintain the surface, but want people to stay off the ice for now.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Ottawa Views

More...