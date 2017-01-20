NCC closes canal temporarily as weather warms up
NCC warns people to stay off the ice.
Warmer weather has forced the closure of the Rideau Canal.
The canal opened completely just this past week, but warmer temperatures and rain have seen the conditions on the skateway worsen.
The NCC said crews will continue to monitor the weather and maintain the surface, but want people to stay off the ice for now.
