Small Pony Barrel Works unlocks the power of sour beer

Small Pony Barrel Works, the new business under the guidance of brewer Sean McVeigh, is bringing something new to Ottawa - a brewery exclusively focused on barrel-aged sour beers. To the uninitiated, a “sour” beer may sound like a mistake, but this style has been around for centuries in Belgium and has recently seen a renaissance in beer-forward North American cities. It’s still relatively new in Ontario and McVeigh is unaware of any other local brewery that is only focused on this style.

Saddle-up as we walk through the basics of this style. Sour beers start off just like regular beers: water, hops plus malts. But instead of fermenting the beer with a single yeast strain, different microorganisms are invited to the fermentation party. The results are a wide-range of potential flavours. McVeigh points out that this is similar to the way that yogurt or kombucha are created. Typically, sour beers possess a more complex flavour profile and they can differ a fair bit from the traditional beer taste that a drinker might expect.

With craft beer becoming less of a novelty, and more the norm, it’s fascinating to see sour-loving beer subculture emerge. McVeigh had been brewing for well over a decade and playing with a variety of beer styles before settling on the unique sour. You can’t blame him, it’s a beer that demands patience but also allows for lots of experimentation and creativity. The beer sits in barrels for a long time. Choosing to age in rum barrels or wine barrels can vastly change the finished product. Even the wood used by the cooper in the creation of the barrel can impart different flavours. Plus, there are numerous yeast and bacterial strains that can create flavours that range from tart to fruity to horse-blanket. For real, horse blanket; which, as an aside, has nothing to do with this brewery’s name. It’s actually named after a friendly family horse.

McVeigh is rolling out his business with care and lots of energy as he looks forward to the coming year: “2017 is going to be a very busy year... we're amassing wine barrels at the brewery and just brewing a lot of sour beer to put to sleep for the year. It's going to be a great learning experience as we explore many types of fermentation, blending, fruits and other interesting ingredients!”

Small Pony Barrel Works is brewing and cellaring in Kanata and will open their tasting room to the public later this year. As the name suggests, barrel aging requires time. In the meantime, McVeigh has already released some collaborative brews, a variety of golden sour beers, with Evergreen Craft Ales. If you missed out on those, don’t be sour (*collective groan), there will be another offering, teamed with Cassel Brewery, available within a couple months. The brewery promises to keep its fans in the loop with releases through its social media channels and smallponybarrelworks.com.

Local Hoppenings:

Attention breweries! The 2017 Canadian Brewing Awards are being held in Ottawa and the competition is now accepting submissions. Time for the 613 to #OwnThePodium at canadianbrewingawards.com.

Nita Beer is turning two. They’ve invited everyone in the class to the party to celebrate at the brewery February 4th, noon to 4, with music, food and beer

Muskoka Brewery has released a beer club membership providing delivery of their unique Moonlight Kettle brews. Details on shop.muskokabrewery.com

The Clocktower Brew Pub has their new East Coast IPA on tap

Beau’s #FeBREWary will release 5 new beers throughout our shortest, coldest month. Things kick off with International Gruit Day on Feb 1!

Beau’s St Patrick’s Party tickets are now on sale for the March 11 event at Aberdeen Pavillion.

Broadhead Brewery has released Barrhaven Blonde exclusively for the neighbourhood where the glass is always half full and the garage door is always half open…

Run To Beer Ottawa has another group run January 29th at noon, route details on their Facebook page. FYI: the beer (from Tooth and Nail) happens after the run…