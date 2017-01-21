Photos: Thousands march in downtown Ottawa to oppose Trump

Thousands took to the streets, signs in hand and pussy hats on head , for Ottawa’s Women’s March on Saturday.

The turnout, far exceeding the organizer’s expectations, clogged the corner of Elgin and Lisgar streets where, by some estimates, 7,000 people had come to march through Ottawa in solidarity with 600 similar marches happening worldwide, including a massive march in Washington D.C.

For many, like dual American/Canadian citizen Barbara Hall, the march was a chance to voice opposition to newly elected American President Donald Trump.

“We have a president that stands diametrically opposed to everything I believe in,” she said.

For others, like Martha Cassidy, the march was about celebrating a positive step forward in the wake of being sexually assaulted.

Cassidy’s friend, Morgan Windle, said she doesn’t think the march is about Trump, but that his election has served as a catalyst.

“It’s not technically an anti-Trump protest,” said organizer Catherine Butler to the crowd, though she acknowledged the many people there marching for that reason. They carried signs declaring, “Pussies grab back,” “Nasty women unite” and other slogans in reaction to Trump quotes.

Other marchers stood up for missing aboriginal women and girls, for LGBTQ rights, and to point out gender and racial inequality in Canada.

Amanda Carver, another organizer of the event, said Trump has only revealed the hate that already exists. “Thanks to Donald Trump we know that we have some more work to do,” she said to a crowd of about 800 packed into the Bronson Centre where the march ended.

“Amazing. This is great,” said participant Christine Tinker. At the same time, she acknowledged a need for more than this one event. “Participating in the march is not enough.”

“I’m really glad we are afforded the opportunity to say something,” said Taylor, another marcher, adding that the event serves as a wake-up call for people who think gender equality, women’s rights and more no longer had to be championed.

“The whole idea of this is, this is the beginning,” said Butler.

To move forward, she said she and the other organizer’s of Saturday’s march plan to connect up with the global March on Washington groups and help to create a unified message.

“The (global March on Washington movement) have developed a document that outlines unity principles around participating, like economic stability, reproductive rights, and that, I think, can be the foundation of a really great movement ahead,” said Butler.

On the local level, the Women’s March on Washington – Ottawa Facebook page will soon have form letters and suggestions for what people can do on their own.

The plan is to hold Canadian politicians accountable to agreements made at the United Nations, and make sure they follow through on the commitment to a National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Children, as well as other files.

Apart from that, Butler said she hopes participants can draw on the strength of the thousands who participated at the march to take action when they see sexism and misogyny around them.