Environment Canada warns of heavy snow headed for Ottawa this week
Agency predicts upwards of 15 centimetres will fall between Monday evening and Tuesday.
Get ready for yet more snow.
Environment Canada put out a special weather statement Sunday morning, warning that come Monday evening Ottawa can expect a major storm.
The storm coming from the southern United States is expected to move up the east coast and hit Ottawa, with snow starting Monday and continuing all the way into Tuesday evening.
“The snow will continue on Tuesday with snowfall amounts potentially exceeding 15
The agency warned to expect low visibility and bad travel conditions because of the storm.