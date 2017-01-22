Can Ottawa attract more Americans with 2017 celebrations?
Americans coming to Canada has been dwindling for more than a decade.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
There are hopes for a rebound in American tourism thanks to the 150th celebrations happening in Ottawa this year.
Despite American tourist numbers down in Canada since the early 2000s, Ottawa Tourism says it hopes to buck the trend this year.
“It is too early to tell what the uptake will be in the U.S.
According to Statistics Canada, the number of American tourists
The number of United States residents entering Canada via the Macdonald-Cartier International Airport in Ottawa dropped from a high of more than 139,000 in 2004 to about 103,000 in 2015. Canada-wide stats show international tourism other than from the United States steadily growing in Canada, while the numbers through Ottawa airport have stayed relatively stagnant at about 45,000 a year.
Ottawa Tourism numbers that include tourists entering by way of bus, car or train show U.S. visitors to Ottawa declined by about 4.3
Ottawa Tourism said it’s supporting a renewed marketing effort in the U.S. after Destination Canada pulled marketing there between 2012 and 2015.
“In 2017, we expect great things,” said Van Kregten.