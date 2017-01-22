Ottawa women take part in Washington march

Ottawans who took part in the massive Women’s March on Washington hope it leads to a sustained call for change and a watch on the Trump presidency.

About 50 people from Ottawa joined up with another 550 Canadians from Toronto, Montreal and Windsor at the march in Washington, which drew an estimated 500,000 people one day after President Donald Trump was sworn into office.

Rachel Eugster was among the people from Ottawa, who spent two nights sleeping on a bus to make the trip. She said it was incredible to be with so many other people.

“It was huge, but it was extremely positive in every way,” she said.

She said the streets were absolutely crowded with people taking in the march, with people from all over the United States attending.

“I talked to one woman from West Virgina who was 90 years old and there with her daughter,” said Eugster.

She said when people found out they had come from Canada to the event they were very welcoming.

“They were so astonished and grateful and they expressed lots of thanks,” she said.

Eugster said she is hopeful the march will becoming a launching off point for more sustained action that will make sure Trump’s view are not seen as normal.