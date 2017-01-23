Kathleen Wynne stresses benefits of free trade with U.S. — for both countries

With the dawn of a new protectionist era stateside, Premier Kathleen Wynne is appealing to U.S. governors to keep the free trade of goods and services flowing with Ontario.

Mindful of newly sworn-in President Donald Trump’s “America First” rhetoric on tariffs and trade deals, Wynne underscored the importance of relations between many states and Canada’s most populous province.

“It’s really important that we understand on both sides of the border that 20 American states have Ontario as their number one export market,” the premier said last week.

“Another seven have Ontario as their number two export market. That’s a strong, strong relationship and we need to continue to foster that,” she said.

One of those states is Indiana, whose governor until Jan. 9 was Trump’s Vice-President Mike Pence.