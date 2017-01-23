Ottawa departments looking for asbestos in buildings

As the federal government renovates its buildings across the National Capital Region, departments are compiling inventories of buildings they own that hold asbestos.

The vast majority of government-owned buildings in Ottawa and Gatineau are owned or leased by Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), which has published its own registry.

“The department is now leveraging its experience to take a leadership role in supporting other federal departments and agencies in the development of their own inventories,” spokeswoman Me’shel Gulliver Bélanger wrote in an email.

On September 23, 2016, departments and agencies were given 12 months to complete these public registries. But as of now, PSPC has no idea which departments have and haven’t completed the registry.

On December 15, 2016, the government announced it was moving ahead with banning the use of asbestos across Canada by 2018.

Donna Ziegler, director of cancer control for the Canadian Cancer Society's Saskatchewan division, hailed the government for including both owned and leased buildings, unlike her province’s government.

Ziegler hopes in Ontario, Quebec, both cities and private companies join in on the effort, to put the buildings they own in a registry.

“If you don't have all of them on board, it's a mishmash of what's public and what's not,” she said. Otherwise, workers and firemen enter a building under construction without knowing what risk they’re exposed to, and whether any asbestos has been encapsulated.