Ottawa Police chief stands by finding on racial profiling study

Ottawa Police chief Charles Bordeleau said he still has full confidence in the traffic stop race data collection project, despite a separate study that showed widespread mistrust of the initiative among front-line police officers.



According to a study done by two Ottawa researchers, Gregory Brown and Phillip Primeau, officers fears that the project would be used against them lead to some officers avoiding parts of the city, incorrectly entering information and failing to do traffic stops all together .

The data from traffic stops lead to a report by researchers at York University that found no direct evidence of racial profiling, but did find that black and Middle Eastern drivers were more likely to be pulled over.



Bordeleau said he has high confidence in the overall study, despite what Brown and Primeau found.

“The York research team assured us that they had enough quality-assurance measures in place, to ensure that the data and the scope and the size of the amount of information were collected was accurate,” he said.

He said they commissioned Primeau and Brown’s report to get a broader picture.

“We wanted to make sure that our officers had an opportunity to express their views, and we wanted to enrich the outcome of the study,” he said.

Sulaimon Giwa, a researcher and case manager at the Ottawa Community Immigrant Services Organization said he’s not surprised officers mistrusted the program.

He said what Brown and Primeau found should raise doubts.

“Their findings raise question about the validity and reliability of the traffic stop race data collection project. We simply do not know the extent of the problem,” he said.



Amira Elghawaby, with the National Council on Canadian Muslims, said the takeaway from the research is there is a problem with racial profiling within Ottawa police.

“The overall data from the study clearly indicates that a disproportionate number of Black and Middle Eastern community members are being stopped – period. The police service has committed to addressing this in order to build and maintain public trust and that is welcome.”