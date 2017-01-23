Ottawa Police commit to diversity audit after community pressure
Community says police force needs to admit it has racists in its ranks.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau says his force will undergo a diversity audit, after pressure from Somali-community activists
At the Ottawa Police Services Board’s meeting Monday, Dahabo Ahmed Omer spoke on behalf of the Justice for Abdirahman coalition, which was formed after the July 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi during a police altercation in Hintonburg.
Omer said the police force needs to admit it has racists in its ranks. “A real and meaningful change can only begin when we accept that there is a problem,” she said.
“By no means are we claiming that OPS is a racist organization, because it’s not,” she said, adding that she sees racism “in the actions of some, and the inaction of this organization.”
That’s why the group is asking for “an independent, third-party audit of the Ottawa Police Service's diversity and equity practices” including “retention, hiring, promotion and assignment.”
Bordeleau responded that the board already decided to do a diversity audit, in the wake of last fall’s gender audit, which is still being reviewed. He said more details could be revealed at next month’s Partnership in Action meeting.
Like the gender audit, Bordeleau said the police board will choose an external, independent researcher. Omer told reporters she wanted someone else to make that choice.
"We were hoping for a completely external audit,” she said. “They're going to bring someone in, but that's
Last fall, Ottawa police settled in a lawsuit alleging racial profiling. Separately, one OPS officer made racist comments online about the death of Inuk artist Annie Pootoogook.