Ottawa Police officers didn't trust traffic stop race data project: Study

Many Ottawa police officers didn’t trust a two-year study of racial profiling during traffic stops and some skewed results out of fear they’d be painted as racists, according to a report obtained exclusively by Metro.

In interviews conducted by two local researchers, officers admitted to entering inaccurate information, avoiding ethnic communities or simply not performing traffic stops.

The traffic stop project stems from a human right’s complaint settled in 2012. Ottawa police agreed to a two-year data project that ran from 2013 to 2015 collecting information on traffic stops, including the driver’s race and whether the officer knew that before they started a stop.

Using that data researchers from York University released a report last fall, which concluded Middle Eastern and black drivers, especially young men, are more likely to be pulled over.

It found no evidence of racial profiling and also said most officers didn’t know the driver’s race before starting a traffic stop.

Trust

Two years ago Ottawa police management commissioned Gregory Brown and Phillip Primeau, researchers and doctoral candidates, to examine officer attitudes for that project.

Primeau and Brown’s project aimed to examine officer’s attitudes about collecting the data and found many feared it would be used against them in professional conduct hearings.

“The theme of trust was disclosed by interview study participants in almost every interview,” wrote the two researchers.

The researchers conducted interviews with 57 officers, or about 10 per cent of the force’s front-line.

The York researchers who did the overall project mentioned the Primeau and Brown study in their final report, but said they did not think it had a significant impact on the overall result.

“That constituted a very small fraction of the members so it’s doubtful that it’s representative,” said Lesley Jacobs with the York team at the time. “The idea that it was widespread or distorting, there is no basis for that.”

Officers also told Primeau and Brown they would enter inaccurate data if they felt they had pulled over too many non-white drivers and sometimes said they’d not been able to perceive the driver’s race even if they had.

“These participants most often felt that collecting such data was irrelevant to the decision to initiate the traffic stop – and therefore they essentially opt-out of the requirements,” they wrote.

Officers expressed concern their data would not take into account what area of the city they patrolled and became hesitant to initiate traffic stops at all.

"Where I do a lot of my work is almost all black. Who do you think I am going to be pulling over for traffic stops," one officer told researchers.

Ottawa Police Association President Matt Skof said there was hesitation among members, in the early months of the project, but over time he believes that changed.

“You return to your patterns after a couple of months, because it is ingrained in your profession to do so,” he said.

Primeau and Brown conducted their interviews between March and October 2015 when the project was coming to an end.

Drop-off

In a report going to the police board Monday, numbers show officers did 10,000 fewer traffic stops in 2016 than in 2015.

Skof said he believes the drop in traffic stops is a staffing issue, but understands officers' concerns about the race data collection project not reflecting deployment.

“There is this constant assumption that we are choosing where we patrol and that’s not the case at all,” he said. “Where the community asks us to police is where we go.”

Ottawa police were not able to provide anyone for an interview.



The association has expressed reservations about the project before.

Skof said officers had concerns and many didn’t believe it would address the issue of racial profiling.