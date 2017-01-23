St. John Ambulance adding mental health to first aid courses

Knowing CPR can save a life and so can being able to recognize a panic attack.

That’s the idea behind a new initiative by St. John Ambulance that will incorporate basic mental health into first aid courses across Canada.

“With education comes confidence, and confidence means people will step up and take action,” said Phil Clarke, Chancellor of St. John Ambulance.

On Monday morning Bell Let’s Talk, the company’s annual mental health fundraiser, announced a $150,000 contribution to the initiative inside Ottawa City Hall.

Olympian Clara Hughes and Mayor Jim Watson both attended the announcement.

Hughes – who stepped on stage with crutches from a recent surgery – emphasized that making mental health education part of first aid will reduce the stigma around incidents of depression and anxiety.

“It’s very obvious that I’m hurt and dealing with a health situation – so people ask,” she said of her recent surgery and crutches. “But this past winter I’ve had some struggles with depression. You can’t see it and I can smile through it. It’s such a big part of the struggle we have comprehending, understanding and supporting each other through mental health conditions.

“It’s been an interesting experience. We have a long way to go and I don’t blame people,” she said.

St. John Ambulance provides first aid courses to over 500,000 Canadians every year. The organization currently offers a specialized two-day Mental Health First Aid course, but it isn’t offered at all locations.

The new initiative will build a mental health component into all first aid courses. The new content will focus on debunking myths, recognizing symptoms and directing people to access further care.