After a 70-year run downtown Elgin Sports store is closing

A downtown sports retailer with a 70-year legacy in the city has announced it is closing up shop for good.

Elgin Sports on corner of Bank Street and Albert Street specializes in rugby, football and soccer.

The store’s lease expires at the end of the month and general manager Karl Kofmel said the decision was made to close.

“People aren’t buying enough stuff. I think the way to say it is it’s the changing face of retail in Ottawa these days,” he said.

“There’s a lot of competition out there from all forms – there’s big box stores, there’s outlet malls, there’s major chains opening up all over town. It’s just taken it’s toll.”

The store was originally opened in 1946 by Emmett “Red” Noel and had a location on Elgin Street. He eventually passed the store on to his son Brian in the early 80s.

At its peak, Elgin Sports operated seven locations, but began downsizing in the 80s and 90s, according to Kofmel. The location on Albert Street is the last location, which had a steady stream of people coming and going Tuesday afternoon.

While many responded to the company’s announcement on Facebook with excitement about clearance sales, others mourned the loss of a local store.

Several recounted the original owner’s red hair and the lamented that Elgin Sports was the best place to pick-up hard-to-find jerseys and rugby equipment.