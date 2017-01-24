Feds ask artists to ‘dream’ up Portage Bridge installation for Canada’s 150th

The federal government says it wants to animate one of the National Capital Region’s interprovincial crossings as part of the country’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

In a procurement notice published Tuesday, Canadian Heritage says it’s looking for teams of artists and architects to create a temporary, interactive installation at the Portage Bridge Plaza overlooking Parliament Hill and the Ottawa River.

The theme of the installation is “Dream” – which the federal government acknowledges can be broadly interpreted – and should tie into Canada’s 150th anniversary, which is expected to draw an additional 1.75 million visitors to Ottawa on top of the seven million to eight million that the city receives in a typical year.

“It will highlight the Canadian arts scene and the great creativity and innovation of Canadians,” reads the tender. “It will become a symbol that represents our history, our collective memory and the multiple identities that have shaped our country since its creation.”

The federal government says it’s set aside $35,000 for the installation, which will be selected by jury and should be in place by the end of May and remain on the bridge until March 2018.

Separately, the Ottawa 2017 Bureau – which is organizing many of the local events surrounding Canada 150th anniversary – is planning a reception Wednesday at Lansdowne Park to launch “Ottawa Welcomes the World.”