Low rise apartment building approved for Eden Avenue

Councillors on the city's planning committee approved a 13-unit apartment in Westboro Tuesday, despite reluctance from area Coun. Jeff Leiper.

The proposal for 404 Eden Avenue would see a current single home demolished to make way for a low-rise four-story apartment building. The building will have nine underground parking spaces.

The building's height, at 12.5 metres, required planning committee approval, but city staff recommended the exception due to setbacks, proximity to transit and thoughtful landscaping.

“This was a single dwelling unit, it would allow three. Now we’re bumping it up to 13 units,” said Leiper, who said he is concerned about the wider plan for the area.

Leiper said intensification will create pressure on parking, as well as amenities like libraries, parks and recreation facilities.

“This is proceeding without an honest vision, a discussed vision for that block. My ask of planning staff again is that we revisit the Westboro secondary plan to try and understand how we’re going to handle the kind of growth that we are willing to approve,” said Leiper.

Leiper said he also has concerns over safe cycling infrastructure and transportation.

Despite the concerns expressed over a larger plan for Westboro, planning committee approved the development with only one Leiper's disenting vote.

Planning chair Coun. Jan Harder called the development “an excellent use of the land” given the shape of the plot.