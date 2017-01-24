New student residence approved for the Glebe

A new student residence in the Glebe was universally approved at planning committee on Tuesday morning.

The luxury 12-storey apartment building will be located at 770 Bronson and aimed at students attending nearby Carleton University.

Carolyn Mackenzie, who presented to committee on behalf of Glebe Community Association and the Dow’s Lake Residence Association, thanked developer Textbooks Suites for listening to the community.

She raised concerns about the number of parking spots – 17 residential spots and 21 visitor spots for 172 units – especially if the building could one day house non-students.

Mackenzie said the city’s attempt at a compromise – requesting bike spaces that could be converted into more parking down the road – was appreciated and pleased residents.

“I’m raising this issue today – more as a request to the city – that we be cautious in approving variances sought by developers based on assumptions that could very easily change,” she said.

Area Coun. David Chernushenko noted that the original proposal for more student housing had residents raising fears about frat parties and garbage in the early phase of the project, but said little community opposition remained.

“This is more akin to a hotel than a ‘seven people stuffed into an old home not kept up by the landlord’ student house stereotype,” he said.

“If we can’t build resident housing, with very little parking, there where can we?” he said, adding that the building is close to bike routes and transit.

Chernushenko added that projects like this will mean the city may have to consider increasing bus service on the number four bus route.