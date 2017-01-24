Ontario launches celebrations of its 150th anniversary

Ontario is giving a $7-million anniversary present to be shared among 367 community groups so they can help celebrate the province’s 150th anniversary.

Tourism Minister Eleanor McMahon made the announcement Tuesday in downtown Toronto at Yonge-Dundas Square.

“Ontario’s 150th anniversary is an opportunity to come together and celebrate the incredible province we live in,” she said in a written statement.

“Through the Ontario 150 program, we are supporting initiatives that recognize the people, places and events that make Ontario great.”

The 367 local projects include art shows, multicultural festivals and sports, among other events.