Ottawa comes in second in rat complaints

Oh rats! Ottawa has been ratted out as the second worst city in Ontario for complaints about the vermin.



Pest-control company Orkin released a survey Tuesday highlighting the capital as the city in the province with the second most complaints about rats and mice.



The company declined to release specific numbers, but said Toronto was first overall in that literal rat-race, with Ottawa a shade ahead in second and Mississauga, Hamilton and Scarborough rounding out the top five.

Dr. Alice Sinia, an entomologist who works with Orkin, said the survey is not a scientific measure of the population, but does give an indication.



“It’s based on calls and treatments that were done by our company,” he said.



She said rats do well in cities where there is garbage to eat, water to drink and plenty of nooks and crannies to live and breed in.



“In large cities it is not unusual to have outbursts of mice or rats or rodents in general,” she said.

There are so many different factors that could see large cities having a lot of rodent activities

She said bird seed, garbage and pet food are all great sources of food for the animals that homeowners would be best to secure.

“Wherever they can find an abundance of food it is very easy for their population to build up,” she said.



She said the most important thing a homeowner can do is secure their property.