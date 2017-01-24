Ottawa comes in second in rat complaints
Pest company Orkin releases data on where people complain most.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Pest-control company Orkin released a survey Tuesday highlighting the capital as the city in the province with the second most complaints about rats and mice.
The company declined to release specific
Dr. Alice Sinia, an entomologist who works with Orkin, said the survey is not a scientific measure of the
“It’s based on calls and treatments that were done by our company,” he said.
She said rats do well in cities where there is garbage to eat, water to drink and plenty of nooks and crannies to live and breed in.
“In large
There are so many different factors that could see large cities having a lot of rodent activities
She said bird seed,
“Wherever they can find an abundance of food it is very easy for their population to build up,” she said.
She said the most important thing a homeowner can do is secure their property.
“Rats can get through an opening the size of a quarter.”