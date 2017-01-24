Ottawa homicide detectives link five cases

An Ottawa Police task force aiming to crack a string of unsolved, gang-related murders has identified five connected cases and they’re turning to the public for help.



Police announced the task force last month aimed at bringing officers from the homicide unit, guns and gangs and street crime teams together to focus on the string of cases.

"We know there are connections between these cases and we know there are people in our community who have information our investigators need," said Staff Sgt. Bruce Pirt in a statement. "We’re asking them to contact us and help us solve these homicides.



The five cases police identified Tuesday include; the shooting death of Leslie Mwakio on Dec. 6, 2016, which occurred near Bayswater Avenue and Laurel Street, the death of Abdi Jama on Sept. 25, at an after-hours club on Shillington Avenue were multiple shots were fired, the death of Eric Vongviset on Charleston Street on Nov. 13, 2011 outside his home.



Police are also hoping to find the person responsible for the shooting death of Mohamed “Casper” Ali who was killed after multiple gunshots were fired inside Bar 56 in the Byward Market.

The last case police have linked together is the death of Omar Rashid-Ghader inside a downtown club. A warrant has been sworn for Mustafa “Heff” Ahmed in that case, but he has not been taken into custody.