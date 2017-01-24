News / Ottawa

Ottawa police chief says officers should be allowed in Pride parade

Chief hopeful Ottawa Pride will not follow the lead of Toronto Pride.

A RCMP officer marches in uniform during last year's Capital Pride parade. Toronto Pride has decided not to allow officers in uniform in their parade this summer.

Ottawa’s police chief said his force would be shocked to be banned from attending the city’s Pride parade in-uniform , a move organizers haven’t seriously considered.

“We work very closely with Ottawa [Capital] Pride, and we look forward to continuing our long-standing history in participating in the Pride parade,” Charles Bordeleau said Monday.

Last Tuesday, the head of the police union raised the issue in an open letter, which caught organizers of Ottawa Capital Pride off-guard.

“Excluding uniformed police sends the mistaken message to all of our members, and in particular to our LGBQT members, that they are unwelcome by career choice,” wrote Matt Skof.

He told Metro he was trying to pre-empt a “cross-pollination” in Ottawa, after Toronto community members voted to ban police uniforms and floats from their festival.

“It would be a mistake to exclude a section of our society, just based on the colour of the uniform. Because you're not hearing that discussion with any other first-responder,” Skof said last week.

Last year, Ottawa activists had heated debates in the run-up to the August parade, following the July death of Abdirahman Abdi. The Somali-Canadian man with mental health issues died in a tense police encounter that was partially captured on video. Officials are still investigating whether police are at fault. The Pride parade ultimately included uniformed officers.

Bordeleau said Tuesday he believes organizers will stick to that policy.

“I know there's some issues in Toronto, but we've got an open dialogue here in Ottawa, with Ottawa [Capital] Pride; and that'll continue.”

The Ottawa festival starts August 21 and ends with the parade August 27.

